Brady to Allen: Bills' OJ Howard draws comparisons to his former and current quarterbacks

'I saw last year when he came to Tampa, and he got banged up and he came down to finish the game. That's all I needed to see,' Howard said about Allen.

Buffalo Bills tight end OJ Howard didn't get to play in Super Bowl 55 because of a torn Achilles, but he did win himself a ring with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Now he's joined the Bills in free agency and sees some similarities between Brady and his new quarterback Josh Allen.

"I saw last year when he came to Tampa, and he got banged up and he came down to finish the game. That's all I needed to see. He had an ankle injury like and I was like, 'I think we got it' but then he like pushed through," Howard said about Allen.

"I was like 'Josh Allen's a dawg,' and then I get here and meet him personally, it's nothing different... When you step on the field with him, he'll do whatever it takes, you know what I mean? It's probably different from Tom but they're both fiery quarterbacks. To see that in your quarterback, how can you not go hard for him?"

Howard got to watch Allen and Brady go head to head this summer on the golf course in The Match and appreciated Allen's trash talk.

"When I saw him like well, that's funny. He got Tom before Tom got him because he was gonna do something Josh, you know what I mean he was gonna pick on him first," Howard said.

"So seeing Josh, it was kind of funny, you know, just getting know Tom over the last couple of years, he likes to joke around also."

Meanwhile, at training camp on Tuesday, safety Jordan Poyer left practice early after a collision and is being evaluated for an elbow injury. Receiver Marquez Stevenson also left practice with a foot injury.

We heard from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier who was still cryptic on cornerback Tre'Davious White returning from an ACL tear. He said they're happy with how he's progressing, but there's still no timetable for his return.