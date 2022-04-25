Bills drafting CB is the popular opinion but not the only one

Veteran NBC Sports writer Peter King suggested the Bills could draft early for their offensive line with Boston College's Zion Johnson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NFL Draft beginning on Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills have themselves in a great position to build around their depth, except for maybe at cornerback and running back.

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter joined Sports Talk Live Buffalo on Monday night to double down on the popular opinion: corner is the way to go with the Bills' 25th overall pick in the first round.

"They're in a great position because of the work that Brandon Beane and others have done there, and so they can kind of take their pick from a lot of different players, and they've got a really solid roster," Reuter told 2 On Your Side NFL Insider Vic Carucci.

"I think cornerback is probably their best bet, though. Losing Levi Wallace, it really puts them in a position and there's good value at the end of the first round for them as well. So a guy like Trent McDuffie from Washington, if teams are concerned about his lack of length, he may last until the 25th pick... or Kaiir Elam from Florida is another guy that would be really good value there, Andrew Booth from Clemson if he's available. So there's a lot of talent there and I think that'd be a really good place from the start of this draft."

"One of the very few issues that Buffalo has is at guard where Rodger Saffold is due to start at right guard this year at age 34 and the undrafted Ryan Bates is the likely left guard. To me, Johnson’s the perfect call here because even if Saffold and Bates turn out great in 2022, it seems a short-term fix," King wrote.