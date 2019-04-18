BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Bills started offseason conditioning but I doubt they were expecting the kind of workout some got downtown on Thursday.

Levi Wallace, Dion Dawkins, and Zay Jones joined Micah Hyde at Sahlen Field for a little batting practice as they get ready for Hyde's charity softball game on June 2nd.

The game benefits Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Here is some more information about the foundation: "It recognizes that there are thousands of schools that don’t have the funds to maintain sports programs. As a result, it leaves countless children deprived of participating in athletics. IMagINE want to change that. They will empower all kids facing financial hardships to thrive by providing necessary resources to help achieve academically and athletically," stated in a press release promoting the game.

Hyde said he did this when he was with the Packers as well and is now excited to bring it to Buffalo.

"In my opinion Bills Mafia is louder, prouder, more excited about their football than what they have up North so I feel like these stands can get filled," Hyde said on Thursday.

The game will be offensive players versus defensive players and of course, the trash talking has already begun.

"I think we as a defense is going to smash the offense. Obviously, we have some offensive players here that disagree but it is what it is. We know the defense is a lot more skilled and what not so we're ready to show the fans in Buffalo," Hyde laughed.

So I asked him for a score prediction.

"Well, these games in the past I've played in scoring gets pretty high. The bases are moved in a little, the fences moved in a little so a little more home runs but I'm gonna say 22 to 10, defense," Hyde proclaimed.

It sounds like it will be a good time.

The game will feature over 20 different Bills players. Josh Allen, Patrick DiMarco, Wyatt Teller, Jerry Hughes, Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, and Matt Barkley are the confirmed players so far.

The game gets underway on June 2nd at Sahlen Field at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, at the Buffalo Bisons box office or over the phone: 1-888-223-6000.