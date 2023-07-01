Hamlin responds to supporters ahead of first Bills game since his collapse

Damar Hamlin is responding to all the love and support he has received on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest, it left both the Bills and football fans everywhere in heartbreak.

"It was kind of devastating (to watch the team) with the tears in their eyes, the reaction to their teammate on the field," Bills fan Dan Clever said.

There is now a much different feeling in the air.

"Oh, it's absolutely crazy. I'm happy for him and his family to see how he's doing, and shocked that he's already so well," said Carly Lanceri, a Bills fan and local nurse from Lockport.

It's all because Hamlin is getting better every day. The Bills said on Twitter the 24-year-old safety is in critical condition, but Hamlin is still able to breathe on his own after just getting his breathing tube removed, and "his neurological function is excellent."

Hamlin is also now responding to all the love and support he's received on social media. He posted on Instagram, thanking everyone for all the love and prayers.

And best of all, he posed a photo of himself smiling again. But Sunday's game will be the first time the Bills play without Hamlin since his collapse.

"(It's) a lot of emotions, a lot of relief, a lot of anxious, a lot of excitement just to get the game going but also that he's ok," Bills fan Geoff Greapentrog said.

So the Bills will wear patches with the No. 3 on their jerseys, while teams across the NFL wear shirts that say "Love for Damar 3." Each team also has the option to outline the "3" on the 30-yard-line in red or blue.

"It's inspirational to see what the entire league has done to rally around Damar, and this team, and the fanbase," Greapentrog said.

"We're all Americans, we're all humans, and we need to look out for one another. It's been great," Bills fan Joe Bader said.

Bills Mafia also has something else up their sleeve from trying to wear his jersey to showing love for #3 in other ways.

"We looked to see if there was anything left (with Hamlin's name) in the Bills Store but there wasn't any," Lanceri said. "We're hoping maybe we can find something on the streets to get."

Added Clever: "I did hear about possibly there's going to be some red hearts being passed around. We'll see if we can get some of those out and put those up in the stands."

On Sunday afternoon, the Bills are not just playing another game.



"After he asked did we win the game, they're definitely going out to win for him," Lanceri said.