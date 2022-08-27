Culture is important in the Bills organization

Over the years, the Bills' head coach and general manager have stressed the importance of culture and character.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was building this team, culture and character always played a role.

The situation involving Matt Araiza is something team management did not shy away from discussing.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday night that "they're not perfect," but there were many things in this case they couldn't get their hands on with the resources they had.

The Bills organization made it clear that this is a very serious situation and that they had to respond.

A civil lawsuit named Araiza in a sexual assault of a teenager.

Beane said they want to do what's right.