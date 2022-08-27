Culture is important in the Bills organization

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was building this team, culture and character always played a role.
The situation involving Matt Araiza is something team management did not shy away from discussing.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday night that "they're not perfect," but there were many things in this case they couldn't get their hands on with the resources they had.
The Bills organization made it clear that this is a very serious situation and that they had to respond.
A civil lawsuit named Araiza in a sexual assault of a teenager.
Beane said they want to do what's right.
"You know how important the character and culture is to Sean and me, and anything that would have been lingering that would have been off our board. Our culture here is more important to us than winning football games," Beane said.