Bills home opener: Here's what you need to about parking and traffic around the stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you are planning to attend the Buffalo Bills' game against the Raiders on Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Buffalo Bills are reminding people about the changes in parking and traffic patterns in place on game day.

There are also changes to the parking at Highmark Stadium due to the construction of the new stadium. Here is what you need to know:

Colton RV Camper Lot

The Colton RV Camper Lot has been temporarily removed from the Highmark Stadium campus.

Campers/RVs will be unable to park within any Buffalo Bills controlled parking lots.

We look forward to the return of the new RV Camper Lot experience for the 2026 football season.

Bus & Limo Lot

The Bus & Limo Lot has been relocated from the west side of Abbott Road to the east side of Abbott Road.

The new lot location is just north of Lot 6 Preferred and south of Southwestern Blvd.

For more information, please see 'Bus & Limo Parking' below.

Community Drive

This road, stretching from the ECC South campus to Abbott Road, will not be accessible.

Lot 4

The southernmost portion of Lot 4 will be closed/inaccessible.

Parking on game days will still be available to permit holders and those paying via credit card on the remaining portion of Lot 4.

Lot 3

Lot 3 has been relocated near the corner of Abbott Road and Big Tree Road.

Fans may enter and/or exit the Lot 3 via Erie College Drive from Big Tree Road or the access road from Abbott Road on game days.

You can access the stadium map to see which lot to park in based on where your gate is. https://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/

Here's what you need to know about getting to the stadium:

ABBOTT ROAD

• The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.;

• This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game;

• Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA and 3 are accessible from Route 20A;

• Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20.

ROUTE 20A (BIG TREE ROAD)

• Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound.

STADIUM LOTS

• All stadium lots open at *9 a.m. and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

• Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3,4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA and Lot 7;

• The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium’s northside along Route 20.

While we know Bills' fans love to tailgate, the sheriff's office wants fans to know that intoxicated and unmanageable guests will not be permitted into the stadium.

For more information on what you can bring into the stadium: https://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/