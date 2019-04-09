ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are relatively healthy heading into the season opener against the Jets, but return game may be taking a hit.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that primary return man Andre Roberts is out of practice with a quad injury. McDermott says Roberts is day to day, and that there are a "number of options" should be not be able to play.

The Bills signed Roberts as a free agent back in March needing to boost the return game. He has shown he can make an impact not only there, but also at receiver.

Roberts could miss the chance to go against his former team. He led the league in punt return average (14.1) and was second in kick return average (29.4) with the Jets last season. He was a Pro Bowl selection.

The team depth chart lists Micah Hyde as back-up to Roberts on punt returns, and rookie Devin Singletary as his back-up on kick returns.