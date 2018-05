BUFFALO, NY - Thurman Thomas will forever be #34.

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they'll be retiring Thomas' number for good this coming football season.

The team took to Twitter to make the announcement:

34. Forever Thurman Thomas.



We will retire our Hall of Fame running back’s number at our home Monday Night Football game this season! pic.twitter.com/X5GkS0rwPh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 16, 2018

And that game is October 29 against the Patriots. Thurman was surprised by former teammate Steve Tasker, who made the announcement live on the Bills Facebook page. You can watch the VIDEO here:

