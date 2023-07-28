Bills Alumni teach football fundamentals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids from Western New York are getting some tips about playing football from some of the best Bills to ever put on the uniform.
The Police Athletic League teamed up with Buffalo Bills Alumni Legends for the first-ever Buffalo Bills Alumni Legends Mini NFL Flag Football Camp Friday at Hennepin Park in Buffalo.
One hundred kids from ages five to 12 learned about form, stretching, offensive and defensive positions, and the business of the game from the likes of JD Hill, Jerry Butler, Preston DeNnard, Mark Maddox, Greg Bell, Perry Tuttle, Frank Lewis, and Melvin Fowler.
Friday's camp was more than just about football. Preston Dennard says it was also about life lessons, telling 2 On Your Side "One of the messages we're leaving with the kids is if they desire to do something, put their best foot forward. Go for it. don't hesitate, don't fear it. Because there is nothing we adopt and own as failure. Failure only results if we give up on our journey. and we may have failed ourself because later in life we may realize we could have done that. we could have mastered that. and so the investment in themselves is what we're trying to preach out here."
Friday's camp was part of the PAL six-week summer camp.
The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation has other events to support this weekend, including the VIP Gala on Friday night in Niagara Falls and The 4th Annual Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday in Cheektowaga.