Bills Alumni teach football fundamentals

Friday's camp was more than just about football. Preston Dennard says it was also about life lessons, telling 2 On Your Side "One of the messages we're leaving with the kids is if they desire to do something, put their best foot forward. Go for it. don't hesitate, don't fear it. Because there is nothing we adopt and own as failure. Failure only results if we give up on our journey. and we may have failed ourself because later in life we may realize we could have done that. we could have mastered that. and so the investment in themselves is what we're trying to preach out here."