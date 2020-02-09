x
NFL requiring coaches, staff near bench to wear masks

Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.
Credit: AP
A detail view of an NFL logo painted on the playing field before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Cleveland. Cincinnati won 30-0. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NEW YORK — The NFL has updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team's travel party. 

Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league, the NFL Players Association and medical experts have "developed a comprehensive set of protocols that put us in the best possible position to complete the season, culminating with the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay."

