NFL requiring coaches, staff near bench to wear masks

NEW YORK — The NFL has updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team's travel party.
Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league, the NFL Players Association and medical experts have "developed a comprehensive set of protocols that put us in the best possible position to complete the season, culminating with the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay."