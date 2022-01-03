NCAA BB: Bulls and Bonnies see win streaks snapped

Buffalo saw a nine game win streak end against Toledo, while the Bonnies had their seven game streak snapped at VCU.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Setric Millner Jr. and Ryan Rollins scored 20 points apiece as Toledo beat Buffalo 92-76. Ronaldo Segu led the Bulls on Tuesday night with 20 points.

The Bulls (19-9, 13-5) had won nine straight games. Toledo, with the win clinches at least a share of the regular season title in the MAC.

Buffalo closes the regular season at Kent State on Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. - KeShawn Curry had 14 points and six rebounds as VCU stretched its win streak to eight games, easily beating St. Bonaventure 74-51 and snapping Bona's seven game win streak in the process. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies night with 12 points and seven rebounds.