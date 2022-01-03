NCAA BB: Bulls and Bonnies see win streaks snapped

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Setric Millner Jr. and Ryan Rollins scored 20 points apiece as Toledo beat Buffalo 92-76. Ronaldo Segu led the Bulls on Tuesday night with 20 points.
The Bulls (19-9, 13-5) had won nine straight games. Toledo, with the win clinches at least a share of the regular season title in the MAC.
Buffalo closes the regular season at Kent State on Friday.
RICHMOND, Va. - KeShawn Curry had 14 points and six rebounds as VCU stretched its win streak to eight games, easily beating St. Bonaventure 74-51 and snapping Bona's seven game win streak in the process. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies night with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Bonnies also got ten points apiece from Jaren Holmes and Dominick Welch. They fall to 19-8 (11-5) and host Richmond Friday to close the regular season.