Busch hiring crew member to join Kevin Harvick's racing team

NEW YORK — Calling all racing fans! Here's your chance to join the reigning Brickyard 400 champion's racing team.
Busch beer is creating a one-of-a-kind position for one lucky person to become a member of Kevin Harvick’s real Stewart-Haas Racing Crew.
As the Busch Crewmaster, the new team member will get paid $50,000 for attending races throughout the 2021 season, as well as training and traveling with the SHR team and will be responsible for various race team tasks.
The first round of interviews will be conducted live on Twitter during the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. Applicants must follow @buschbeer on Twitter and answer four questions with the hashtags #TheCrew and #BuschContest during the race.
Judges will then select 10 finalists from all of the entries.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old to enter.
Click here to read the official rules.
Harvick won nine races in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and finished the season in 5th place in the standings.