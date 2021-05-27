Manoah shines for Jays in MLB debut

NEW YORK (AP) - A poised and confident Alek Manoah dominated the Yankees with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York in a doubleheader opener. New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray and Gary Sánchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán (4-3), and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Wednesday night’s rainout. Bichette provided a 3-1 lead in the second game with a three-run homer.