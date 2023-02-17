Win streak boosts New York Rangers' Stanley Cup chances

After winning six in a row and going 8-1-1 over their past 10 games, are the New York Rangers becoming the team to beat?

NEW YORK — In a loaded Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers are a team to keep an eye on.

Vladimir Tarasenko's new club has won six in a row and the Rangers are 8-1-1 over their past 10.

While they're still third in the Metropolitan Division and three points back of the New Jersey Devils, the Rangers' Stanley Cup chances have risen considerably in recent weeks.

Key to their recent success is the play of Artemi Panarin, who's averaging two points per game in February, with six goals and six assists over his past 12 games.

Before they started their 6 game win-streak, The Rangers odds were +2200.

Working against New York is the fact the East is so stacked. In fact, the top six teams in the NHL in point percentage come from the Eastern Conference.

1. Boston .806

2. Carolina .741

3. New Jersey .694

4. Tampa Bay .676

5. Toronto .673

6. NY Rangers .667

So, in order to advance to the Conference Finals, the Rangers would have to beat the Devils, then (more than likely) take down the Hurricanes. And then, there's a date with whatever formidable team comes out of the Atlantic Division.

In other words, it's going to be a tough road for any of these clubs. They're going to need a lot of skill, depth, and luck to make it through.

The league-leading Boston Bruins remain the team to beat, and for good reason. Their +86 goal differential is miles better than the next best team in that category - New Jersey at +41.