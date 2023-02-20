Numbers favor Buffalo Sabres' playoff chances | Locked On Sabres

While the Sabres sit outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, there's reason to be optimistic about playoff chances in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres won a close won in San Jose on Saturday to go 2-1 on a California road trip.

They also got all the help they could've asked for on the out of town scoreboard with recent losses by the Penguins, Islanders, Capitals, Panthers, and Red Wings.

While the Sabres sit outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, there's reason to be optimistic in Buffalo, as explained by Joe DiBiase on the latest episode of the Locked on Sabres podcast.

For starters, the Sabres are three points back of the New York Islanders in the race for the second wild card spot with five games in hand heading into Monday's NHL action. Not only that, but the Islanders announced star center Mat Barzal has been shelved indefinitely with an injury suffered Saturday in Boston.

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers also stand in Buffalo's way, both two points ahead of Buffalo. The Sabres, though, have played five fewer games than Florida and four less than the Capitals.

Third place in the Atlantic Division is likely well out of reach, but the Sabres could possible catch the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first wild card spot, although they're three points back with only one game in hand.

Those extra games to play are only as good as what you do with them, and the Sabres could end up fizzling out.

They're certainly getting the production needed to make a run at it, though.

All of these are already career highs with 28 games to go...



Tage Thompson - 36 G, 35 A, 71 P



Alex Tuch - 26 G, 33 A, 59 P



Rasmus Dahlin - 14 G, 45 A, 59 P



Dylan Cozens - 20 G, 28 A, 48 P



Casey Mittelstadt - 24 A, 33 P



Jeff Skinner - 32 A



Victor Olofsson - 23 G

Buffalo's next few games won't be easy. They're set to play Toronto, Tampa Bay, Florida, Washington, and Boston over the next couple of weeks, with a Columbus reprieve sprinkled in there as well.