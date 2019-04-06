BATAVIA, N.Y. — The first week in June is always a busy time for Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

The weekend after Memorial Day, Kelly hosts his celebrity golf tournament. This year was the 33rd year for the tournament. The tournament was played at Terry Hills in Batavia.

Bills GM Brandon Beane had a chance to chat with former Bills GM and Hall of Famer Bill Polian. They were spotted talking to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Later this month Kelly will host his annual football camp.

Kelly has raised millions of dollars for charity. He's beaten cancer three times.

While he had an impact on people as a player, he's become an inspirational figure for the way he has battled all the adversity he's had to deal with since retiring from the NFL.