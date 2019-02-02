Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared on Barstool Sports Radio Friday afternoon and proposed a special challenge to another NFL quarterback.

When asked, 'Who can throw the ball farther, you [Allen] or Patrick Mahomes?'

Allen said, "We can find out."

The Kansas City Chief quarterback caught wind of the challenge on social media responding on Twitter, 'Who is hosting this event?'

You can watch the full interview where Allen discussed his rookie season, playing in Buffalo, the fans and more here. (Warning: Adult language is used)

Allen also said Bar-Bill Tavern is his favorite place in Western New York to get wings.