BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a 3-7 record in their last ten games the Sabres have dropped out of the playoff picture. They are three points behind Columbus for the final playoff spot.

Monday morning at practice head coach Phil Housley blew up his line combinations. He broke up the Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart line. Housley did say that all the moves he made Monday morning are subject to change but it was vastly different look during practice from what we've seen for awhile.

EIchel's new linemates are Conor Sheary and Kyle Okposo. Okposo said "Jack’s a world class player who’s played at an extremely high level all year so anytime you get the chance to play with him you to take advantage of that opportunity."

The Sabres have six games remaining on this seven game home stand that started with Friday's awful loss to Chicago. Jeff Skinner skated with Jason Pominville and Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt who the Sabres clearly need more production from said " I don’t think it adds pressure but I think we know we gotta play with some desperation. We got to start getting back in the win column so I don’t know if pressure’s the right word I think its more about adding some desperation to our game."

The Sabres are home Tuesday night against Minnesota.