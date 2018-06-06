HINSDALE, NY — When watching the unique sports Olympics do you ever wonder, how does someone get into that?

Take archery for example. It's a very niche sport. Elma native Jake Kaminski shed light on the program while he was competing in Rio and London. He's a two-time Olympic silver medalist and now other archers in the area want to follow in his footsteps.

That's where a school like Hinsdale comes in. It has one of the top archery programs in New York State.

Steve Noll started the program five years ago and it's only grown since then. Just last month they sent eight kids to Nationals in Louisville.

Kids can join the program as early as fourth-grade all the way until they graduate.

Junior Jordan Sands started when she was in sixth and quickly became very good at it. She's a three-time state champion.

Throughout the years this sport has become a family affair. Most kids say their siblings either want to join or are already in the program. Sands even said it made her relationship stronger with her dad.

"It was a way really for me and my dad to connect more. I got really close to my dad through archery and that really helped a lot," Sands said.

