The PGA Western New York Section is always encouraging new and young members to get involved and grow the game of golf. “Drive, Chip, & Putt” is a free, nationwide junior golf program for boys and girls ages 7-15 that focuses on three fundamental skills of the game: driving, chipping, and putting. The PGA Jr. League is a fun opportunity for kids to learn and enjoy the game of golf. Participants wear jerseys and play on teams with their friends. It creates an environment for learning and development.

For more information on any of these programs or the PGA Western New York Section visit www.westernnewyork.pga.com.

