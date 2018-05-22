BLASDELL, NY — Five high school athletes were given awards Monday night at Ilio DiPaolo's restaurant. It was the annual Ilio DiPaolo's Scholarship Fund Awards Night.

Below are the five winners

Giuseppe Hoose from Southwestern High School won the Ilio DiPaolo award. Hoose will wrestle for Hofstra University.

Joseph Andreesen from Lancaster won the Gary Castanza award.

Bryce Rowe from Chautauqua Lake High School won the "Destroyer" award.

Anthony Robinson from Starpoint High School won the Bill Hein award.

Matthew Evans from Randolph Central High School won the Cauliflower Alley Club award.

It's the 23rd annual Scholarship Fund Awards Night. Former Buffalo Bills trainer Bud Carpenter, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, and Woody Ribbeckm who works for the Bills, helped established the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund in 1996 to honor wrestling great Ilio DiPaolo.

The group has raised over $1 million dollars for various organizations throughout Western New York. Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, the Center for Handicapped Children, Kids Escaping Drugs, the Buffalo Police Athletic League and People Inc. are among the charities the scholarship fund has raised funds for.

