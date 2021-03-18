GAME ON: Bruins vs. Sabres to go on as scheduled

After further COVID testing and contact tracing, the Sabres and Bruins will play tonight at KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres and Bruins will play tonight at the normal 7:00pm start time at Keybank Center in Buffalo.

The game had been in question after a member of the Sabres hockey staff had entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The morning skates for both teams were canceled.

The Sabres announced Thursday afternoon that after further testing and contact tracing, the game would be played.

Buffalo is in the midst of a 12-game winless streak, and it is the first game after the firing of head coach Ralph Krueger. Assistant Don Granato has taken over as interim coach.