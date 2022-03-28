Dyaisha Fair enters transfer portal, set to leave UB

One of the best to play in the UB women's basketball program is heading out and entering the transfer portal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after legendary UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack announced she is heading home to coach the Syracuse women's basketball team, superstar junior guard Dyaisha Fair made it official on Twitter that she is leaving UB and entering the transfer portal.

Thank you Buffalo 👋🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/iAy8gGDrlf — Dyaisha Fair (@DyaishaFair) March 28, 2022

Fair was the first player to accumulate 2,000 points in her career at UB, doing so as just a Junior earlier this month in the MAC tournament.