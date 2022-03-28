x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Dyaisha Fair enters transfer portal, set to leave UB

One of the best to play in the UB women's basketball program is heading out and entering the transfer portal.
Credit: AP
Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair (2) drives past Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after legendary UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack announced she is heading home to coach the Syracuse women's basketball team, superstar junior guard Dyaisha Fair made it official on Twitter that she is leaving UB and entering the transfer portal. 

Fair was the first player to accumulate 2,000 points in her career at UB, doing so as just a Junior earlier this month in the MAC tournament.

She did not announce where she is going but much speculation has her following coach Jack to Syracuse. 

In Other News

Bills fans react to Bills stadium announcement