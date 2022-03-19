Lady Vols hold off Buffalo, 80-67, to advance to 2nd round of the NCAA tournament

Dyaisha Fair led with 25 points in the Bulls lost down in Rocky Top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols were, on paper, supposed to beat Buffalo with ease. Tennessee had a first-round game at home, their taller than Buffalo in every position but an easy game was far from how it went.

Buffalo put a fight from beginning to end.

Game time

Tennessee went up 8 to nothing in the first quarter before Buffalo head coach Felisha Lagette-Jack called a timeout and spoke life into her players.

From there, Dyaisha Fair drained a three and gave the Bulls some momentum along with senior Summer Hemphill playing big down low was up against Tamari Key who’s 6-6.

Freshman Georgia Woolley didn’t hit her first shot of the game until time expired in the first quarter draining a huge three-pointer that gave the Bulls their first lead of the game at 17-15.

The first quarter, at one point, remained a back and forth affair. Georgia Woolley, again, with a huge steal at the top of the key and bucket to give the Bulls their second lead, 28-27 of the night. The Bulls had to rely strictly on their play and no added help from the referees. Buffalo didn't hit the free throw line until 1:30 left in the second quarter. At the end of the half, it remained close in Knoxville with the Bulls trailing Tennessee 32-30.

In the third, the Bulls came out on the same mission despite a 6-0 run by Tennessee. Ade Adeyeye used her body down low against Tamari Key leaning into the 6'6 center to draw a foul. Adeyeye misses both free throws but hustles to get her own board and finds Dyaisha Fair for three to bring the bulls within two.

In the fourth, things seemed to start favoring the Lady Vols who extended their lead to 13 with 7:30 left and from there the Bulls could never really could recover. The Lady Vols advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with an 80-67 win over Buffalo. Tennessee will play the winner of #5 Oregon and #12 Belmont.

Dyaisha Fair led the way with 25 points, Georgia Woolley with 15, seven rebounds, and Summer Hemphill with 10 rebounds (8 points).

Senior, Summer Hemphill officially played her last game for the Bulls. Ade Adeyeye and Jazmine Young have the decision to come back and use their COVID year. The Bulls finish the season 25-9.

Afterthoughts

After the game, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said she was stressed over facing Buffalo. "They are a very good basketball team," said Harper. "When you have a player that can score at any point it just gives you confidence. This was a really good game for us." She ended her presser by saying "Buffalo is tough."

As for the Bulls, Legette-Jack praised Summer Hemphill's game and how big she played against a 6'6 center, and what she means to the Buffalo program.

"She's a kid that understands respect isn't given it's earned," said Legette-Jack. "She's been counted out and I'm so mad she doesn't get the respect she deserves. No one can coach what she brings. There's no way I or this program would have so much success if she was with us for six years."

Legette-Jack of course ranted and raved about her team and the legacy that they will leave. "We fight on," said Legette-Jack. "This team is so resilient. They have figured out this sisterhood thing and the process of just growing up. They stayed together through adversity. We fought to the finish."

Legette-Jack's future

Normally, after the season, coaches will take some time off before getting to recruiting but Buffalo could be on the lookout for a new head coach. There's no word on head coach Felisha Legette-Jack coached her final game for the Bulls. There's nothing but speculation that Legette-Jack will accept a head coaching job at her alumna mater where her jersey is retired. Legette-Jack has coached the Bulls since 2012.

She was asked about the vacancy position at Syracuse and her response of course favored Buffalo.