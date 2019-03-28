Patrick Beilein is coming back to Western New York as the next head coach of the Niagara University men's basketball team.

Beilein spent the last four years as head coach of the Division II Le Moyne Dolphins in Syracuse. Under Beilein, the Dolphins made the NCAA tournament the past three seasons and made the NCAA tournament quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

“Our belief that Niagara Basketball is a powerful brand was validated by this search process,” said Niagara University Director of Athletics Simon Gray said in a press release. “The interest in our position was international and the candidate pool was stocked with incredible achievements. However, it quickly became evident that Patrick Beilein is the ideal choice to lead our basketball program.”

“My family and I are very excited to have this opportunity to be the next men’s basketball head coach at Niagara University and to be back in Niagara County and Western New York,” said Beilein in the school's press release. “I am so grateful to Father Maher and Simon Gray. From the beginning of this process, they have showed great faith and confidence in my ability to rebuild this basketball program. I am impressed with their commitment to the future of the university, the athletic department and our basketball program.”

Before his time at Le Moyne, Beilein was the player development coach for the NBA's Utah Jazz in 2014 and served as the head coach of Division II's West Virginia Wesley College in 2012 and 2013.

Beilein's basketball roots come from his family. His father, John Beilein, is the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and his cousin, Bill Beilein, is the head coach at Niagara County Community College. Beilein started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his father at Michigan.

Niagara fired former head coach, Chris Casey after the Purple Eagles lost in the first round of the MAAC tournament this year. Niagara was one of the worst teams in the conference and finished 13-19 overall and in a three-way tie for last place.