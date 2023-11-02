Local college basketball roundup: Canisius picks up conference win; Niagara falls to Iona

TJ Gadsden's 31 points led Canisius over Quinnipiac 85-65 on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — TJ Gadsden's 31 points led the Canisius men's basketball team over Quinnipiac 85-65 on Sunday.

Gadsden also added five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (6-18, 4-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Jordan Henderson added 20 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Jacco Fritz finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Golden Griffins broke a six-game losing streak.

Matt Balanc led the Bobcats (17-9, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Quinnipiac also got 10 points from Ike Nweke. In addition, Tymu Chenery finished with 10 points.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 30 points led Iona over Niagara 72-55 on Sunday.

Clayton shot 12 for 23, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (18-7, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins scored 11 points and added three steals. Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

Noah Thomasson led the way for the Purple Eagles (14-10, 9-6) with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Harlan Obioha added eight points and six rebounds for Niagara. In addition, Aaron Gray finished with seven points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Purple Eagles.