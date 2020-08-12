TAKE2: Allen/Offense shine in Bills win over 49ers

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live after the Bills 34-24 win over the 49ers.

We've seen impressive performances from Josh Allen before.

This one had an even more distinct and developed feel to it.

Allen threw for 375-yards and 4TD in the Bills 34-24 Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Arizona. But it was about more than just the numbers. It was about the confidence and command he had running a brilliantly called offensive game plan that resembled the '90s version of the Bills and further cemented Allen's status as the long awaited franchise quarterback in Buffalo.

