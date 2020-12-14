Adam & Vic: Bills make statement in win over Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first half was ugly.
There's no getting around that fact.
The adjustments the Bills made offensively spoke volumes. Josh Allen led a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter. Stefon Diggs once again validated the Bills decision to trade for him in the offseason with 10-catches for 130-yards and a touchdown. The defense took the ball away and limited the Steelers rushing attack where they had been struggling.
It added up to a 26-15 win over the previously 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers leaving the Bills just a Baltimore Ravens loss on Monday night away from clinching a third trip to the playoffs in four seasons.
