BOCA RATON, Fla — Dominick Welch had 15 points as St. Bonaventure beat Florida Atlantic 71-64 to win the Boca Raton Beach Classic on Monday night.

Kyle Lofton and Bobby Planutis added 14 points apiece for St. Bonaventure (4-4) which has won three in a row after starting the season 0-3.

Florida Atlantic was up 33-25 at the break. The Bonnies chipped away at the lead until they tied the game at 54-54 following Welch’s 3-pointer with 6:59 remaining. Lofton followed with a layup and Welch drained another 3 to go ahead 59-54. Lofton nailed his final trey of the night for a 68-64 lead with 50 seconds left.

Cornelius Taylor had 14 points for the Owls (4-4). Jailyn Ingram added 12 points. Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

Desure Buie scored 19 points and Tareq Coburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Hofstra beat Canisius 64-57 on Monday in the championship game of the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Eli Pemberton chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (6-3). Buie also had six assists and four steals.

Hofstra attempted just five free throws over the first 30 minutes of the game but made 12 straight after that, closing on an 18-11 run.

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Scott Hitchon and Malik Johnson had 12 points.