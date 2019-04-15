On Monday the Bills started offseason workouts. There were no football drills yet just conditioning exercises but there were a lot of new faces in the fieldhouse with the addition of so many players in free agency.

But the focus is now on the draft that starts a week from Thursday and GM Brandon Beane has said they won't draft for need but rather take the best player available.

And given all of the pieces they added in free agency, he feels comfortable and confident they can stick to that approach.

"Yeah I do think I can sit here and say that. I don't think we have a glaring hole. We still have quote unquote needs but not going into the draft with a glaring hole was the focus in free agency and will be the focus every year in free agency and I think we've at least at a minimum accomplished that," Beane said.

Beane and his staff made an effort to build around quarterback Josh Allen as he gets ready to start year two in the NFL. 13 of the 16 free agency signings were on the offensive side of the ball including six offensive linemen.