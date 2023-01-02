x
Bills game suspended after safety Damar Hamlin taken off field in an ambulance

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field with an apparent serious injury after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field with an apparent serious injury after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.   

Hamlin made the tackle, stood up, and within seconds collapsed straight onto his back. After being down on the field for an extended period of time, ESPN reported that Hamlin was given CPR for around 10 minutes. 

He was moved onto a stretcher and left the field in an ambulance. The game is now temporarily suspended while both teams regroup. 

The Bills vs. Bengals game has been temporarily suspended.

Former Bills players and state leaders sent out their thoughts and prayers for Hamil following the incident:

This is a developing story. There will be more updates to come as they become available.

