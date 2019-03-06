BUFFALO, N.Y. — June is a big month for Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. This week he hosts his annual Jim Kelly Charity Golf Classic in Batavia.

Sunday night the festivities kicked into high gear with the Chinese auction part of the program at the Buffalo Grant.

Kelly recently got a clean cancer scan. He said Sunday night he "actually feels pretty good."

Jim is an inspiration for so many people, not for the way he played football but for how he's fought cancer. And no matter what he's continued to tirelessly raised money for charities throughout Western New York.

Kelly will host his annual football camp later this month.