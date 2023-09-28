The Buffalo Bisons 2024 season game themes

The Buffalo Bisons 2024 season plans are already in full swing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though the 2024 Buffalo Bisons season doesn't start until March, you can purchase your season tickets this November.

The excitement at Sahlen Field will start again on Friday, March 29 with more of your favorite themes and activities to come.

Most of the Bisons summer night games will start at 6:35 p.m., but their first pitch of the season in March will be at 2:05 p.m.

Friday night games will take place at 7:05 p.m. to celebrate their fridaynightbash! games. Other fun events include, School Kids Day, Star Wars Night Episode XV, and they will even be hosting the viewing of the 2024 Solar Eclipse.