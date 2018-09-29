BUFFALO, N.Y. - The University at Buffalo Bulls football team was looking to continue their winning streak, but Army West Point had other plans.

Coming off hot after crushing Rutgers last week, the Bulls were looking to go 5-0 on the season.

Army West Point defeated the Bulls at home, 42-13. Bulls are now 4-1, they are at home again next Saturday against Central Michigan Chippewas.

Below is the gameday scoring plays:

GAMEDAY SCORE PLAYS:

First Quarter:

Bulls QB Tyree Jackson 53-yard touchdown pass to WR K.J. Osborn; 7-0 Bulls.

Army RB Calen Holt 5-yard touchdown run; 7-7

Second Quarter:

Army Connor Slomka run for 3 yds for a TD; 14-7 Army

Bulls FG BLOCKED blocked by Wunmi Oyetuga Elijah Riley return for 80-yards for a touchdown; 21-7 Army.

Third Quarter:

Bulls RB Kevin Marks 1-yard touchdown run - UB misses extra point; 21-13 Army

Army Kelvin Hopkins Jr. 25-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Asberry; 28-13 Army

Fourth Quarter:

Army Darnell Woolfolk 2-yard run for a touchdown; 35-13 Army

Army Luke Langdon 27-yard run for a touchdown; 42-13 Army

