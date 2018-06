Findley Lake, NY-- The LECOM Health Challenge will soon be back in WNY.

The golf tournament, which is on the Web.com Tour, will play at Peek 'n Peak golf course July 2-9.

This is the only PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the Chautauqua-Erie Region.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, you can check out their website at: http://www.lecomhealthchallenge.com

