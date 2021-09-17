September 18 - The Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10am to 4pm and it's a great place to take your friends and family. They encourage everyone to stop out and enjoy all the exhibits. The Buffalo Zoo has some great events coming up including their Celebrate Halloween event happening weekends in October. Be sure to mark your calendar for their Boo Bash event happening on October 8th, 9th and 10th from 6pm-9pm. Also, the Zoo Lights Tour is happening on select dates from November 27th to January 2nd. For more information on everything happening at the Buffalo Zoo, visit their website at www.buffalozoo.org.