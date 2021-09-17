September 18 - Interventional & Vascular Services

The Kyphoplasty SpineJack procedure is one of the many life changing minimally invasive treatments being performed at Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services that can help alleviate back pain in seniors due to spinal compression fractures. Dr. Dana Dunleavy has seen first hand how the Kyphoplasty out patient procedure and SpineJack system has changed the lives of his patients. To find out more information about this treatment, give Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services a call today at (716) 929-9894. Their offices are located at 55 Spindrift Drive in Williamsville. You can also visit their website at www.windsonginterventional.com.