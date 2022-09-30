October 1 - Harvest View Greenhouse

Harvest View Greenhouse's Fall Fest is officially underway and open 7 days a week! Be sure to mark for your calendars for some great events and activities they have lined up including a face painter on October 10th, 23rd and 28th as well as a Scavenger Hunt on October 29th. Harvest View Greenhouse is located at 4936 West Main Road in Fredonia. For more information about Harvest View's Fall Fest, give them a call at (716) 672-4822. You can also visit their website at www.HarvestViewGreenhouses.com.