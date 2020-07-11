x
November 7 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Cancer Coach Program is just another resource that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center offers.
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER)

The Cancer Coach Program offers patients the opportunity to speak with cancer survivors who know first-hand about the impact of a cancer diagnosis. The Cancer Coach Program is just another great resource that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center offers. You do not have to be a Roswell Park patient to take advantage of this wonderful program. To find out more information and to request a cancer coach, head over to their website at www.roswellpark.org. You can also call Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355). 