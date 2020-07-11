November 7 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Cancer Coach Program offers patients the opportunity to speak with cancer survivors who know first-hand about the impact of a cancer diagnosis. The Cancer Coach Program is just another great resource that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center offers. You do not have to be a Roswell Park patient to take advantage of this wonderful program. To find out more information and to request a cancer coach, head over to their website at www.roswellpark.org. You can also call Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355).