March 13 - Jada Blitz Fitness

Jada Blitz Fitness is a full service gym and training facility featuring premiere equipment, personal training, group fitness classes and more. With a shake bar, meal prep service, and supplement shop all on site, they make it the one stop shop for all of your wellness needs. Their spacious facility is located at 4687 Transit Road in Williamsville. To find out more about all the services and fitness classes they offer, head to their website at www.jadablitzfitness.com. You can also call them at (716) 568-9057 or schedule a one on one tour anytime online.