June 18 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The 47th annual Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is happening June 18th and June 19th at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. For more information and a full lineup of events, visit their website at www.buffalojuneteenth.com. Also don't forget the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is hosting some great events to celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday. You can help them reclaim a Guinness world record with their garden FLOmingoes on June 21st at Front Park. Also, don't miss the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's performance on July 15th at Cazenovia Park. For more information on these events, visit www.bfloparks.org/olmsted200.