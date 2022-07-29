July 30 - Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo's Summer Affair event is happening on Wednesday, August 3rd at Resurgence Brewery located at 55 Chicago Street in Buffalo. Doors open at 5:30pm. It's a great night out that features fabulous food and drinks, live music, and raffles. To find out more information about this event and to purchase tickets, head over to their website at www.hospicesummeraffair.com. You can also give Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo a call at (716) 989-2010. Proceeds from this event benefit Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.