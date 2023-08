The Merritt Estate Winery 41st Annual Setemberfest takes place Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th. This fun filled weekend features live music, craft vendors, craft beer and wine, including the famous wine slush. Septemberfest will have fun for the whole family with a bounce house, balloon artist, classic car show and much more. For more information visit https://www.merrittestatewinery.com/septemberfest