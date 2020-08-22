August 22 - Chiropractic Care

We all know that eating right is one of the best things we can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But do you truly know what is truly good for you? Chiropractic Care specializes in Wellness For Life. They offer Chiropractic care, Nutritional Counseling, Lipo-Sculpting, Cold Laser Therapy, weight loss and so much more. Chiropractic Care is located at 1408 Sweet Home Road, Suite 3, in Amherst. To find out more head over to their website at www.drchristinatrzaska.com. You can also give them a call or text at (716) 901-3487 to set up an appointment.