April 9 - Catholic Charities of Buffalo

The Education & Workforce Training Programs at Catholic Charities of Buffalo can help individuals looking for a career. For more information about this program, visit www.ccwny.org/workforce. There you will find information on workforce and educational training. Also, the Catholic Charities 2022 Appeal continues through June 30th. If you would like to donate to help fund these great programs that Catholic Charities of Buffalo offers, visit www.ccwny.org/donate. You can also give Catholic Charities of Buffalo a call today at (716) 218-1400.