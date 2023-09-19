World War II plane arrives in Buffalo

The plane on display is from the first all-Black fighter squad in World War II.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A World War II plane has touched down in Buffalo as part of the Rise Above exhibit.

It's a traveling exhibit featuring two films and one plane. to educate people about the adversities of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women's Airforce Service Pilots.

The plane on display is from the first all-Black fighter squad in World War II.

"These were people who overcame an abnormal amount of adversity and they did it through excellence. If that's something these students could take to heart and adopt when facing their own adversity, that's a message that's universal. It's not tied to one historic message or any one historic period, " said Chris Allen, Exhibit Director of Rise Above.

Rise Above offers free admission.

It will be at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport until Saturday.

To learn more click here.