NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Some business leaders in Niagara Falls have serious concerns about the safety of some intersections that are being studied by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).

As Channel 2's camera crew was rolling on Monday, there was nearly a crash at one of these intersections.

The video shows a near tragedy — a pickup truck runs a stop sign and nearly crashes into two men crossing the street — one of whom is in a wheelchair.

This happened at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls Monday afternoon.

The driver in the pickup gets out and starts arguing with the two men about what happened, exchanging profanities.

This intersection is one of nine that are currently being studied by the the DOT on Ferry Avenue, Walnut Avenue and 3rd Street.

Several months ago stop signs were installed at these intersections and the traffic lights only flashed red — that went on for 30 days — then bags were put over the lights and the stop signs remained.

Shawn Weber, the co-owner of Wine on Third, has concerns about the intersection right in front of his restaurant at 3rd Street and Ferry Avenue.

"There was close calls after close calls, you could sit out here for an hour and you'd see four or five, six close calls because people were not aware they were used to the way it was," Weber said.

Just two weeks ago, a few feet from his business, a motorcycle crashed into a Niagara Falls police cruiser.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

Since then, Weber has noticed a three-way flashing stop light was put in — the stop signs remain.

"This is a case for me if it's not broke don't fix it," Weber said.

2 On Your Side asked the state DOT about safety concerns at these intersections.

A spokesperson said the DOT is trying to figure out which traffic signals are most appropriate here.

Weber feels this study has made things worse.

"It's unusual to see a four-way stop with two lanes because your vision can get blocked by the car next to you to see who's coming and going," Weber said.

The DOT's traffic study began in early April and goes for 90 days, so if you look at the calendar, the study should wrap up soon.

2 On Your Side has not heard from the DOT when the results of the study will be released.