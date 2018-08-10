ALBANY -- Many of the victims from Saturday's limousine crash were from the tight-knit city of Amsterdam along the Mohawk River.

The 17 passengers were mainly from the Amsterdam area as they were traveling to a brewery in Cooperstown when the limousine appeared to go out of control and crash in Schoharie about 25 miles away.

"So many friends," Lestra Vertucci said as she cried about the loss of her granddaughter Erin, 34, who was just married in June.

The city of Amsterdam is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. Monday on a pedestrian bridge over the Mohawk River. Another one is planned Wednesday in Schoharie.

The events are among many planned for the victims, along with various fundraising drives for the victims' families, including young children who now left without parents.

“It’s an occasion that unfortunately we would rather not have because we would rather not have these events, this event," Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa told WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

"But this community is a close-knit community and we want to show our full and complete support. Not only on the city’s behalf, but just as friends and neighbors.”

The group was in the limousine Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg, family members said.

"It’s been indescribable. I have absolutely no words. I feel like my heart is sunken. I’ve never felt this type of pain before," Karina Halse, whose sister Amanda Halse was on board and died in the crash, told reporters at the scene Monday morning

Three of Amy Steenburg's sisters, her husband and one of her brothers-in-law died in the crash, family members and friends said.

Amy's sister Abby Jackson and her husband Adam left behind two daughters, Archer, 4 years old, and Elle, 16 months old, according to the Times Union in Albany.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the children, saying they "tragically lost their parents."

"Adam and Abby were amazing parents to these girls and taken much too soon," the page said.

Abby was a teacher in the Amsterdam School District, the Times Union said.

The district had a message on its website saying it would have grief counselors available Monday.

"Please know that our thoughts are with all who have been affected by this tragic loss," the district said on the website.

State Police set up a special hotline for the families to call at 1-877-672-4911.

Another GoFundMe page was Steenburg's husband, Axel, and his brother, Rich.

"It is beyond devastating for everyone who knew them all. Please help ease the burden during this time and help donate to funeral expenses," the page said.

The driver, according to media reports, was identified as Scott Lisinicchia, and a GoFundMe page was set up for him as well.

"Words can not express the grief and sorrow that we, his family and friends are experiencing," the page said.

"The entire community is shocked and devastated with the news of this terrible accident and Scott’s untimely passing."

