BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Catholic Charities board members have resigned from their posts.

A little over a week ago, employees sent a letter to Bishop Richard Malone that expressed how they are not in favor with the decision to stop the adoption and foster care program.

The Catholic Charities announced it was ending its program because of the Diocese's stand on same-sex marriage. A gay couple wanted to either adopt or foster a child, but Catholic Charities took a stand on religious ground and rather than break the law, the organization decided to phase out the program.

That very decision has led three board members to resign from the board:

Faren Gault-Wilson, University at Buffalo Assistant Director of Affirmative Action

Christina Orsi, University at Buffalo Associate Vice President for Economic Development

Julie Snyder, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Vice President of Corporate Relations

2 On Your Side reached out to all three women, but only spoke with Snyder. Snyder has served on the board three years working with corporate contribution for the annual appeal. She submitted her resignation on September 5 because she told 2 On Your Side that she personally could not support the decision to end the adoption program.

The end of the program will also result in eight employees out of jobs at the end of 2018.

