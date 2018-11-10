BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors at Oishei Children's Hospital are looking into a suspected case of Acute flaccid myelitis — a rare polio-like condition that causes partial paralysis in kids.

A hospital spokesperson couldn't release details about the patient's age, condition, or sex due to health privacy laws.

The hospital is now working with the health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer testing to confirm if the child does indeed have AFM.

So far this year, the CDC says there have been 38 confirmed cases of AFM across 16 states.

The illness causes a weakening of the nerves and resembles polio.

There is no cure, and some children have long-term disabilities because of it. Others make a full recovery or close to it.

